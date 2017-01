​Maintenance Supervisor, Etobicoke, ON FCA Canada Inc. - The Maintenance Supervisor will be responsible for all maintenance activities in cross member area for eight 3500 ton Buhler die cast machines; one 1400 ton and one 1100 ton die cast machine (32 and 33).

Process Engineer

Hands on process person for troubleshooting entire process from tools to diecast machine. Strong knowledge in PQ2 and shot parameter settings using visitrak shot monitoring system. Assist in design of tools concerning water, hot oil, gating, thermal factors, ect to maximize die life and productivity. Great starting wage and paid overtime with opportunity for advancement. .